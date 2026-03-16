Atoms AI Cohort 2026 is closed — applications ended on January 26, 2026, and the cohort has been selected.
Google's AI Futures Fund and Accel have teamed up to launch the Atoms AI Cohort 2026, a new preseed program for Indian and Indian-origin founders building next-generation AI startups anywhere in the world.
Selected startups can snag up to $2 million in funding, $350,000 in compute/cloud credits across Google Cloud, Gemini and DeepMind, and perks totaling over $5 million.
Applications were open until January 26, 2026.
Selected startups will also get early access to Google's AI models
Startups chosen for the cohort will get early access to Google's latest AI models like Gemini, Imagen, and Veo, and DeepMind research before they hit the public.
There's also hands-on mentorship from Google technologists and DeepMind researchers, opportunities to co-develop with Google Labs, and immersion trips to tech hubs like the Bay Area and London.
The 3-month program kicked off in February 2026
The three-month program kicked off in February 2026 and is all about using AI for coding, productivity, creativity, and entertainment at scale.
It's open to all models, not just Google's, and marks Google's first global initiative of this kind.
Applications were submitted via atoms.accel.com; the application deadline was January 26, 2026.