Europe's ATR wants to sell planes to airlines in India
What's the story
European aircraft manufacturer ATR is optimistic about the Indian market and is in talks with various airlines to sell its turboprop planes.
The firm, a joint venture between Airbus and Leonardo, builds turboprops with capacities of up to 78 seats as well as freighters.
Currently, there are around 70 ATR planes in India, operated by IndiGo, Alliance Air and FLY91.
Market potential
Very bullish on the Indian market: Clercin
Jean-Pierre Clercin, Managing Director and Head of Region Asia Pacific at ATR, spoke to PTI about the company's plans for India.
He said that they are "very bullish" on the Indian market and are actively talking to some operators.
These talks involve scheduled as well as non-scheduled operators, including those already flying ATR aircraft.
Expansion plans
India could need 300 more turboprops over next decade
India is one of the fastest-growing civil aviation markets, with over 160 operational airports. The government plans to set up 50 more in the next five years.
Clercin said ATR is keen on exploring more ties in India and even eyeing partnerships with universities.
He suggested that there could be room for 300 more turboprop aircraft in India over the next decade.
International operations
Addressing tariff uncertainties
ATR has sold 1,800 aircraft to 200 operators across 100 countries.
Addressing tariff uncertainties, Clercin said they are trying not to impose higher or unrealistic pricing on airlines.
He emphasized that their platform offers the most cost-effective solution from an operational cost perspective, for regional markets like India with many thin routes.