Atravelq uses AI to create personalized trip itineraries in minutes
Business
Meet Atravelq, a startup using AI to make vacation planning way less stressful.
Just tell it your travel style, budget, and past trips, and it whips up a custom itinerary in minutes.
No more manual research or cookie-cutter packages.
Atravelq is winning over young travelers
Founder Prashant Daroch says, "Our goal is to make travel planning as effortless as possible while ensuring every trip feels special and unique."
With its focus on convenience and personalization, Atravelq is quickly becoming a favorite for young people who want trips that fit them, not the other way around.