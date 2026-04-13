Attero targets ₹10,000cr in 5 years via MetalMandi AI platform

Attero will make money by charging a transaction fee on trades done through MetalMandi. Right now, they're the only buyer on the platform but plan to open it up for more players over time. CEO Nitin Gupta shared that this move should make things more transparent for everyone involved.

Attero 5x e-waste 3x battery recycling

To support all this growth, Attero is ramping up its recycling capacity, expanding e-waste operations five times over in the next three years and tripling battery recycling in the next five years.

They're also setting up new facilities in Pune, Bengaluru, and Faridabad, plus working on rare earth magnet recycling to help India depend less on imports (by as much as 75%).