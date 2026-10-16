Attrition among Indian firms rises to 18% amid hiring scramble
Job hopping is on the rise: attrition rates among surveyed Indian firms hit 18% this year, up from 16.2% in 2025.
Companies across tech consulting, banking, real estate, and infrastructure are scrambling for people with niche skills like AI and projects or business development talent.
With the talent chase heating up, firms are rethinking how they hire and keep their teams.
Voluntary exits climb to 14%
Voluntary exits climbed to 14%. Real estate saw a sharp jump in people leaving (21.7%), while financial services topped the charts at 29.4%.
On the flip side, tech product companies had fewer folks heading out (13.8%).
Newer industries like semiconductors and renewable energy are battling over a small pool of skilled workers, so much that hiring from rivals is becoming common, even if it means paying more.