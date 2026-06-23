Atul Keshap urges swift U.S.-India trade deal to avoid delays
Atul Keshap, who heads the U.S.-India Business Council, is urging both countries to wrap up their ongoing trade deal quickly.
He cautioned that dragging things out could mean missing out on big opportunities, especially with emerging tech like AI moving fast.
"Time is not India's friend," he said, highlighting the need to act soon.
Issues settled India seeks US clarity
Most major issues in the negotiations are settled, but India still wants clarity on how the US treats other trade partners and hopes to address possible risks from future US actions.
Keshap also pointed out that this deal could boost investment and jobs, and help reach a $500 billion trade goal if Indian imports of US oil and gas go up.
The council represents around 200 companies and is pushing for a swift finish.