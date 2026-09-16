AU SFB crosses ₹50,000cr vehicle loans as of Aug 2026

The bank now serves more than 13.7 lakh customers through its vehicle loan division, covering everything from new vehicle finance (₹30,752 crore) to pre-owned vehicles (₹17,966 crore), and two-wheelers (₹1,767 crore).

Starting out with a focus on self-employed entrepreneurs and transport operators back in 1996, AU now reaches urban and rural areas alike.

With over 3,000 service points across nearly 2,000 locations, and a push for digital upgrades using AI and automation, AU SFB Founder, MD and CEO Sanjay Agarwal says "wheels franchise will remain a key growth engine as AU SFB moves toward its transition into a universal bank."