AU SFB crosses ₹50,000cr vehicle loans as of Aug 2026
AU Small Finance Bank just crossed ₹50,000 crore in vehicle loans under management as of August 2026, a big step as it gears up to become a universal bank with RBI's nod.
Over the past few years, its vehicle loan business has grown fast, with 26% CAGR over three years and 29% over five.
AU SFB serves 13.7L vehicle customers
The bank now serves more than 13.7 lakh customers through its vehicle loan division, covering everything from new vehicle finance (₹30,752 crore) to pre-owned vehicles (₹17,966 crore), and two-wheelers (₹1,767 crore).
Starting out with a focus on self-employed entrepreneurs and transport operators back in 1996, AU now reaches urban and rural areas alike.
With over 3,000 service points across nearly 2,000 locations, and a push for digital upgrades using AI and automation, AU SFB Founder, MD and CEO Sanjay Agarwal says "wheels franchise will remain a key growth engine as AU SFB moves toward its transition into a universal bank."