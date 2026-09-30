AU Small Finance Bank crosses 1,000 microfinance branches, boosting inclusion
Business
AU Small Finance Bank has crossed 1,000 branches for its Microfinance and Financial Inclusion Business, now reaching rural and semi-urban areas in 17 states and a union territory.
The move is all about making banking easier to access for people who have been left out, especially in smaller towns and villages.
AU SFB supports over 2 million customers
With this network, AU SFB now supports more than 2 million customers and has opened savings accounts for more than 5.8 million people across 59,000+ villages.
Their focus on women-led businesses and small rural enterprises means more people are getting the tools they need to grow their incomes and support their families.