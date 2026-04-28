AU Small Finance Bank will become a full-fledged bank soon

Progress

In-principle approval received last year

AU Bank received an in-principle universal banking license in August last year. The RBI had mandated the bank's promoters to transfer stocks into a non-operating holding company within 18 months of receiving the first approval. However, this condition was removed by the central bank in March, following a request from AU Bank. "This condition will again be applicable only if the bank plans to float a mutual fund or insurance subsidiary," said Tripathi.