AU Small Finance Bank launches 1st AI-native loan origination system

Broccoli platform built for banking

The magic happens on Dailoqa's Broccoli platform, which is designed from scratch for banking (not just patched onto older systems).

This means fewer tech headaches, faster updates, and easier training for staff.

Right now, they're rolling it out for commercial banking customers and mortgages too.

As CEO Sanjay Agarwal put it, "Change is truly in the air and AU Small Finance Bank is just getting started."