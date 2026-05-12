AU Small Finance Bank launches 1st AI-native loan origination system
Business
AU Small Finance Bank just rolled out its first AI-native loan origination system, built with Dailoqa and Amazon Web Services.
The upgrade swaps old-school processes for a smarter, more personalized way to handle loans.
It's a big step as the bank aims to become fully AI-native and help people manage their money more easily.
Broccoli platform built for banking
The magic happens on Dailoqa's Broccoli platform, which is designed from scratch for banking (not just patched onto older systems).
This means fewer tech headaches, faster updates, and easier training for staff.
Right now, they're rolling it out for commercial banking customers and mortgages too.
As CEO Sanjay Agarwal put it, "Change is truly in the air and AU Small Finance Bank is just getting started."