AU Small Finance Bank posts 37% rise to ₹796cr profit
Business
AU Small Finance Bank kicked off FY2027 with a strong start, posting a 37% jump in net profit to ₹796 crore for the April-June quarter.
This boost came from a solid 32% rise in net interest income and a decline in provisions, even though other income dipped by 15%.
Loans 23% deposits 24% NIM 5.9%
The bank's loan book grew 23% year-over-year to ₹1,44,250 crore, and deposits climbed 24% to ₹1,57,727 crore, showing steady momentum on both fronts.
Net interest margin ticked up to 5.9%, while bad loans dropped, with gross NPAs now at just 2.10%.
Plus, Yogesh Jain stepped in as Deputy CEO on July 25, adding fresh leadership to the mix.