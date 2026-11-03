AU Small Finance Bank probes possible vehicle loan data breach
Business
AU Small Finance Bank is investigating a potential data breach that may have exposed information from its vehicle loan customers through a third-party software platform.
The bank has brought in cybersecurity professionals to dig deeper and figure out exactly what happened.
Bank notifies RBI, CERT-In
The bank reported the issue to RBI and CERT-In, since the affected platform, run by a global vendor, holds data for about 2.85 million vehicle loan customers.
AU Small Finance Bank says its main systems are safe, there is no disruption to services, and protecting customer data remains its top priority as it keeps an eye on the situation.