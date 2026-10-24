AU Small Finance Bank Q2 profit jumps 53% to ₹858cr
Business
AU Small Finance Bank just posted a strong second quarter, with profits jumping 53% to ₹858 crore compared to last year.
The main reason? A big boost in interest income helped push total earnings up to ₹6,382 crore.
Interest income up, NPAs below 2%
Interest income climbed from ₹4,511 crore to ₹5,612 crore, while net interest income grew 32% to ₹2,820 crore.
The bank's net interest margin also improved slightly.
On the safety side, asset quality got better: bad loans, or NPAs, dropped below 2%.
MD & CEO Sanjay Agarwal said he is confident this balance of growth and stability will set the bank up for long-term success.