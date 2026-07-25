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Home / News / Business News / AU Bank's Q1 profit rises 37% YoY to ₹796cr
AU Bank's Q1 profit rises 37% YoY to ₹796cr
The impressive growth was fueled by a strong performance in net interest income

AU Bank's Q1 profit rises 37% YoY to ₹796cr

By Dwaipayan Roy
Jul 25, 2026
05:52 pm
What's the story

AU Small Finance Bank has reported a whopping 37% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its net profit for the first quarter of FY27. The bank's net profit stood at ₹796 crore, up from ₹581 crore in the same period last year. The impressive growth was fueled by a strong performance in net interest income (NII) and a sharp decline in provisions.

Financial performance

NII grows by 32% YoY to ₹2,696cr

The bank's NII, which is the difference between interest earned and paid, grew by 32% YoY to ₹2,696 crore from ₹2,045 crore last year. This indicates strong growth in the bank's core lending business.

The operating profit also witnessed a growth of 9.4% YoY to ₹1,435 crore from ₹1,312 crore in the same period last year.

Asset management

Gross NPAs stood at 2.10%

The bank's asset quality remained stable on a sequential basis, despite a slight increase in non-performing assets (NPAs).

Gross NPAs stood at 2.10% at the end of Q1 FY27, up from 2.03% in the previous quarter.

However, net NPAs came in at 0.76%, slightly higher than the 0.74% reported in March quarter.

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Financial stability

Provisions declined to ₹371cr

The bank reported a significant reduction in credit costs with provisions declining to ₹371 crore during the quarter from ₹533 crore in the same period last year.

However, total deposits grew 24% YoY and 3% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to ₹1,57,727 crore during Q1 FY27.

CASA deposits also increased by 22% YoY and 5% QoQ while the CASA ratio stood at an impressive 29%.

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Business growth

Loan disbursements witnessed robust growth

The bank's gross loan portfolio grew by 23% YoY and 3% QoQ to ₹1,44,250 crore. Loan disbursements also witnessed robust growth of around 42% YoY during the quarter.

On the cost front, the bank's cost-to-assets ratio stood at 4%, compared to 3.9% in Q1 FY26.

Annualized credit cost improved to 0.8% from 1.4% in Q1 FY26, indicating lower credit costs during this period.

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