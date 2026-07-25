AU Bank's Q1 profit rises 37% YoY to ₹796cr

The bank's NII, which is the difference between interest earned and paid, grew by 32% YoY to ₹2,696 crore from ₹2,045 crore last year. This indicates strong growth in the bank's core lending business.

The operating profit also witnessed a growth of 9.4% YoY to ₹1,435 crore from ₹1,312 crore in the same period last year.