AU Small Finance Bank, Zaggle launch co-branded Visa RuPay card
Business
AU Small Finance Bank and Zaggle just launched the AU Zaggle Co-Branded Retail Credit Card, available on both Visa and RuPay.
You can rack up Zaggle Coins faster when you pay via UPI or tap-to-pay, and then swap those coins for cash back straight into your card using the Zaggle.money app.
Value passes let cardholders choose perks
The card comes with Value Passes (think of them as reward subscriptions) that let you pick perks based on how you spend.
AU's Yogesh Jain says this collab is all about making everyday spending smoother, while Zaggle's Raj P. Narayanam highlights how the card puts personalization and flexibility front and center.