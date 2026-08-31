Augmont Enterprises debuts 22% higher, later falls, IPO raised ₹825cr
Business
Augmont Enterprises made its stock market debut with a bang, listing at ₹960, a solid 22% above its issue price of ₹788.
But later that day, shares dipped over 2% to ₹940 on the NSE.
The IPO raised ₹825 crore, split between new shares and an offer for sale.
Anchor investors ₹246.30cr, analysts split
Before hitting the market, Augmont pulled in ₹246.30 crore from anchor investors.
Even with a strong start and FY26 profits up 53%, the share didn't hit gains of nearly 40% some expected.
Analysts are divided: Swastika Investmart suggests booking some profits due to high valuations and slim margins under 0.4%, while Anand Rathi and Ventura Securities like Augmont's brand and tech but warn about risks like gold price swings and inventory challenges.