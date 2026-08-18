Augmont Enterprises IPO opens August 21 priced ₹750-₹788, raising ₹825cr

The offer includes a fresh issue of ₹620 crore and an offer for sale worth ₹205 crore.

You'll need to bid in lots of 19 shares. Allocation splits up as: not more than 50% for big institutional buyers, not less than 15% for non-institutional folks, and not less than 35% reserved for retail investors like you.

Most of the funds, ₹465 crore, will help Augmont buy inventory and grow bigger; the rest goes toward general business needs.

Shares are likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on August 31.