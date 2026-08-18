Augmont Enterprises IPO opens August 21 priced ₹750-₹788, raising ₹825cr
Business
Augmont Enterprises is opening its IPO soon, with shares priced between ₹750 and ₹788 each. The company plans to raise ₹825 crore, and you can apply from August 21 to 25, 2026.
If you're curious about early moves, anchor investors get their shot on August 20.
Augmont IPO ₹620cr fresh ₹205cr OFS
The offer includes a fresh issue of ₹620 crore and an offer for sale worth ₹205 crore.
You'll need to bid in lots of 19 shares. Allocation splits up as: not more than 50% for big institutional buyers, not less than 15% for non-institutional folks, and not less than 35% reserved for retail investors like you.
Most of the funds, ₹465 crore, will help Augmont buy inventory and grow bigger; the rest goes toward general business needs.
Shares are likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on August 31.