Augmont Enterprises opens IPO at ₹750-788 per share raising ₹825cr
Augmont Enterprises just opened its IPO, letting you buy in at ₹750-788 per share.
The company is raising money through a mix of new shares (₹620 crore) and an offer for sale (₹205 crore), with a chunk being sold by Dimple Mukesh Kothari.
You can start bidding with as few as 19 shares, and a reservation of equity shares aggregating up to ₹4 crore is reserved for purchase by eligible employees of the company too.
Augmont reserves half issue for institutions
Half the shares are set aside for qualified institutional buyers, but there's plenty for retail buyers and high-net-worth folks as well.
The money raised will mainly help Augmont cover inventory costs and other business needs.
Already strong in gold and silver trading across 24 states, Augmont offers everything from bullion trading to digital gold services.