Augmont Enterprises opens IPO at ₹750-788 per share raising ₹825cr

Augmont Enterprises just opened its IPO, letting you buy in at ₹750-788 per share.

The company is raising money through a mix of new shares (₹620 crore) and an offer for sale (₹205 crore), with a chunk being sold by Dimple Mukesh Kothari.

You can start bidding with as few as 19 shares, and a reservation of equity shares aggregating up to ₹4 crore is reserved for purchase by eligible employees of the company too.