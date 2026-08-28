Augmont Enterprises to list on August 31 after ₹825cr IPO
Business
Augmont Enterprises is set to make its stock market debut on August 31 after raising ₹825 crore through its IPO, which was subscribed 111 times.
The offer included both new shares and some existing ones being sold off.
Augmont plans gold and silver expansion
The stock is expected to list at around ₹1,086 per share, well above its upper price band of ₹786, thanks to strong demand in the gray market.
Augmont plans to use the funds for growing its gold and silver business across India, which already generated a combined revenue of ₹84,762.62 crore in FY26.