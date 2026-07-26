August IPOs in India target over ₹25,000cr led by Zepto
August is shaping up to be a busy month for India's stock market, with over a dozen companies, like Zepto, Shiprocket, and Truhome Finance, lining up their IPOs.
Together, they're hoping to raise more than ₹25,000 crore as markets stabilize and investor confidence returns.
The IPOs include a mix of fresh equity issuances and an offer for sale (OFS) component.
Zepto leads ₹8,010cr IPO with OFS
Zepto leads the pack with a fresh issue of up to ₹8,010 crore featuring a big OFS.
Truhome Finance is aiming for ₹3,000 crore split evenly between fresh shares and OFS.
Shiprocket plans to collect ₹2,342.35 crore through a mix of new shares and OFS too.
Other names like Elevate Campuses, Innovatiview India, and Milky Mist Dairy Food are also joining the action.
Bhavesh Shah expects 2026 could see Indian IPO fundraising around $20 billion if this pace keeps up.