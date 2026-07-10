Aukera raises 90cr in funding led by Alteria Capital
Business
Aukera, the Indian startup making waves with lab-grown diamond jewelry, just secured ₹90 crore ($10 million) in fresh funding.
The round was led by Alteria Capital and joined by InnoVen Capital, Lighthouse Canton, and a major bank, marking their second big win after its $15 million raise less than a year ago.
Aukera targets 1000cr investment for expansion
With this boost, Aukera plans to open more stores across India (think Pune, Lucknow, Dehradun, and Visakhapatnam), ramp up product design and innovation, and hire fresh talent.
Co-founder Kumar Saurabh shared that the company needs to invest at least ₹1,000 crore:
Lisa Mukhedkar said, "This capital lets us take that promise to many more cities, faster."