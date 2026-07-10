Aukera raises 90cr in funding led by Alteria Capital

Aukera targets 1000cr investment for expansion

With this boost, Aukera plans to open more stores across India (think Pune, Lucknow, Dehradun, and Visakhapatnam), ramp up product design and innovation, and hire fresh talent.

Co-founder Kumar Saurabh shared that the company needs to invest at least ₹1,000 crore:

Lisa Mukhedkar said, "This capital lets us take that promise to many more cities, faster."