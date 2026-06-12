Aum Ventures launches ₹750cr India Innovation Fund II for early-stage-deeptech-startups

Aum Ventures to back 25-30 startups

The fund plans to invest in 25-30 startups with initial checks from $750,000 up to $2 million, plus more support as they grow.

They're especially interested in teams building original tech and aiming for global markets: think engineers and researchers from places like ISRO or IITs.

Mehta says they look for startups that already have some customer validation and know how to use money wisely but also get that breaking into the market can be tough with regulatory hurdles along the way.