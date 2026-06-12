Aum Ventures launches ₹750cr India Innovation Fund II for early-stage-deeptech-startups
Aum Ventures just rolled out the India Innovation Fund II, a ₹750 crore ($80 million) fund aimed at early-stage DeepTech startups.
They're looking to back fresh ideas in AI, semiconductors, SpaceTech, and defense tech.
Chetan Mehta, the founding partner, called it a big step for India, bringing together policy support, talent, and funding to push next-gen innovation.
Aum Ventures to back 25-30 startups
The fund plans to invest in 25-30 startups with initial checks from $750,000 up to $2 million, plus more support as they grow.
They're especially interested in teams building original tech and aiming for global markets: think engineers and researchers from places like ISRO or IITs.
Mehta says they look for startups that already have some customer validation and know how to use money wisely but also get that breaking into the market can be tough with regulatory hurdles along the way.