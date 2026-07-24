Aurobindo Pharma and MSD sign royalty free alimatravir supply deal
Business
Aurobindo Pharma just teamed up with MSD (Merck & Co. U.S.) to produce a generic version of alimatravir, an HIV prevention drug.
This royalty-free deal lets Aurobindo supply the medicine to 129 low- and middle-income countries, places that see the most new HIV cases worldwide.
Production will kick off once all approvals are in.
Deal signed before final trial results
The agreement was signed even before final trial results, so manufacturing can start sooner and help more people faster.
Umesh K from Aurobindo says this move is "helping strengthen global efforts toward HIV prevention," while MSD's Gregg Szabo highlights the need to stay ahead of future demand.
The deal could also boost Aurobindo's reach in global healthcare markets.