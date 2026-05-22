Aurobindo Pharma becomes India's 2nd-biggest overtaking Dr Reddy's with ₹33,653cr

Dr Reddy's still highest profit ₹4,285cr

Even though Dr Reddy's slipped in revenue, it is still leading when it comes to profit: ₹4,285 crore in FY26 (financial year 2025-26) (though that's down 24%).

Aurobindo made ₹3,503 crore in net profit.

Sun Pharma stays at the top for overall revenue.

Both Hyderabad-based companies are gearing up with new products like biosimilars to keep their edge going forward.