Aurobindo Pharma completes $250 million purchase of Lannett Company in US.
Business
Aurobindo Pharma, one of India's major drug companies, has wrapped up its $250 million purchase of American pharmaceutical firm Lannett Company.
The deal got the green light from US regulators in June and makes Lannett a fully owned part of Aurobindo's US operations.
Over 400 Lannett employees join Aurobindo
With over 400 new team members joining from Lannett and a huge Indiana factory that can pump out billions of tablets each year, Aurobindo is leveling up its production game.
The company says it's focused on making important medicines, like ADHD treatments, more available while supporting employees through the transition and building stronger partnerships along the way.