Aurobindo Pharma Telangana plant given FDA 'OAI' over 11 issues Business Jun 12, 2026

Aurobindo Pharma's plant in Telangana just got an "Official Action Indicated" (OAI) tag from the US Food and Drug Administration after an inspection earlier this year turned up 11 issues.

This means the company needs to fix things before it can get new drug approvals for this site, but do not worry, its current medicines will keep rolling out as usual.