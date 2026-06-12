Aurobindo Pharma Telangana plant given FDA 'OAI' over 11 issues
Business
Aurobindo Pharma's plant in Telangana just got an "Official Action Indicated" (OAI) tag from the US Food and Drug Administration after an inspection earlier this year turned up 11 issues.
This means the company needs to fix things before it can get new drug approvals for this site, but do not worry, its current medicines will keep rolling out as usual.
Aurobindo launches TheraNym with Merck anchor
Aurobindo says this OAI status will not mess with its day-to-day work or finances, and it promises to sort out all of the US Food and Drug Administration's concerns.
On a brighter note, it recently launched TheraNym, a brand-new biologics manufacturing facility near Hyderabad, with Merck & Co. already signed on as its anchor customer.