Aurobindo Pharma's CuraTeQ approved to market Bevqolva for colorectal cancer
Business
Aurobindo Pharma's subsidiary, CuraTeQ Biologics, just got approval to market Bevqolva, a biosimilar for treating advanced colon or rectal cancer.
The drug will be made in Hyderabad and sold in two vial sizes, making it a fresh option for patients who need it.
Aurobindo shares steady after USFDA inspection
Meanwhile, Aurobindo's Telangana facility wrapped up a US Food and Drug Administration inspection with only minor issues and no extra regulatory hurdles.
After these updates, the company's shares stayed steady at ₹1,510.3, up 8.9% in the past month and over 26% so far this year.
Not bad for one of India's big names in pharma!