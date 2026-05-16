Aurobindo Pharma's CuraTeQ approved to market Bevqolva for colorectal cancer

Aurobindo shares steady after USFDA inspection

Meanwhile, Aurobindo's Telangana facility wrapped up a US Food and Drug Administration inspection with only minor issues and no extra regulatory hurdles.

After these updates, the company's shares stayed steady at ₹1,510.3, up 8.9% in the past month and over 26% so far this year.

Not bad for one of India's big names in pharma!