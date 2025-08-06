Aurobindo Pharma's Q1 profit dips 10% but revenue grows

Sales in the US (over 40% of Aurobindo's business) dipped slightly due to lower demand for a key cancer drug. Still, the company kept moving forward by filing four new drug applications and landing 14 approvals this quarter.

Interim dividend of ₹4 per share

Aurobindo is rewarding shareholders with a hefty interim dividend of ₹4 per share (record date August 8).

After this announcement, shares nudged up just over 1%, closing at ₹1,090.90.

The company also spent about 5% of its revenue on research and development—showing it's still investing in future growth.