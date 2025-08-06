Next Article
Aurobindo Pharma's Q1 profit dips 10% but revenue grows
Aurobindo Pharma saw its April-June 2025 profit drop by 10.2% to ₹824 crore, even as revenue ticked up 4% to ₹7,868 crore—mainly thanks to stronger sales in Europe and other global markets.
US sales dip slightly
Sales in the US (over 40% of Aurobindo's business) dipped slightly due to lower demand for a key cancer drug.
Still, the company kept moving forward by filing four new drug applications and landing 14 approvals this quarter.
Interim dividend of ₹4 per share
Aurobindo is rewarding shareholders with a hefty interim dividend of ₹4 per share (record date August 8).
After this announcement, shares nudged up just over 1%, closing at ₹1,090.90.
The company also spent about 5% of its revenue on research and development—showing it's still investing in future growth.