Austin Li sold 100,000 QwenWork memberships on Singles's Day
Austin Li, better known as the "Lipstick King," switched things up this Singles' Day by selling 100,000 memberships for Alibaba's QwenWork AI service in just 30 minutes, adding up to a massive 2 trillion AI tokens.
Instead of the usual buzz around beauty deals, this year's spotlight was on how quickly people are jumping on new AI tools.
Alibaba, JD.com see AI sales surge
AI products were everywhere this year: Alibaba and JD.com both started offering AI tokens, with sales of AI token plans from October 1 to October 20 soaring 450% from the previous month.
Sales of AI personal-computer laptops surged more than 300% year-on-year in the first hour of the Nov. 11 checkout period.
Even with all the hype, shoppers are still cautious about paying upfront since tech is moving so fast these days.