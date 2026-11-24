Australia proposes digital duty fining platforms up to 5% revenue
Australia is about to get tough on tech giants like Google and Meta, planning fines of up to 5% of their global revenue if they don't do enough to control harmful online content.
This move comes under the proposed Digital Duty of Care law, which aims to make the internet safer by forcing platforms to crack down on things like child abuse material and terrorism.
Minister Anika Wells vows quick passage
The government expects this law to pass Parliament quickly.
Communications Minister Anika Wells said, "This is seismic reform, this is urgent reform and this is reform we will deliver to Australians in parliament this week," saying it'll finally hold digital platforms accountable.
Meanwhile, some in the tech industry worry that giving officials so much power could lead to too much censorship or limit free speech, especially as Australia has already taken the lead in restricting social media access for children under 16.