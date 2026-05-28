Australia sues 3M over 'forever chemicals' contamination in firefighting foam

The Australian government has filed a lawsuit against multinational conglomerate 3M, seeking damages of over $2 billion. The legal action comes after the discovery of widespread per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) chemical contamination at military bases due to firefighting foam. Attorney General Michelle Rowland said this is the largest legal claim ever made by the federal government.

Chemical concerns What are PFAS, and why are they dangerous? PFAS, also known as "forever chemicals," are synthetic substances that don't break down easily and persist in the environment for long periods. They are found in many household and industrial products. The Australian government banned three key PFAS chemicals last year due to concerns over environmental contamination and health risks such as liver damage, lower birth weight, and testicular cancer.

Legal allegations Allegations against 3M The Australian government claims that 3M and its subsidiary, 3M Australia, withheld information on the effects of aqueous film-forming foam. They allegedly did not disclose what they knew about environmental risks and gave assurances about disposal and environmental safety that were inconsistent with their knowledge at the time. "The government is committed to holding 3M to account for the economic and environmental harms associated with Pfas contamination," Rowland said.

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Environmental impact Decontamination efforts and costs The PFAS contamination has affected 28 defense bases across Australia, requiring the removal and treatment of over 200,000 tons of contaminated soil. The multi-year decontamination effort has consumed over 13 billion liters of water. "These court proceedings are about recovering the significant costs Defence has and will continue to incur while investigating and managing the defense estate and supporting Australians affected by Pfas," Assistant Defense Minister Peter Khalil said.

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