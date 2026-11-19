Australia unemployment rises to 4.9% in October, 43,500 jobs lost
Australia's unemployment rate just climbed to 4.9% in October, the highest it's been since 2021.
That's up from 4.7% last month, and way off what experts were hoping for.
Five interest rate hikes this year have made things tougher for households, and there was a loss of 43,500 jobs.
Australia jobs fall, unemployment nears pre-pandemic
The numbers show job cuts pretty much everywhere: full-time jobs dropped by 2,900 and part-time roles fell by 40,600.
With unemployment now close to pre-pandemic levels, it's clear that rising rates are putting real pressure on people.