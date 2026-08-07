Australian AI firmus secures $2 billion from NVIDIA and Blackstone
Firmus, an Australian AI infrastructure firm, just scored a massive $2 billion investment from big names like NVIDIA and Blackstone's funds.
That boost nearly doubled their value to above $10.5 billion, pretty wild growth since April.
Funding backs Southgate and Indonesia expansion
With this funding, Firmus is speeding up its next phase of Project Southgate to build top-notch AI infrastructure in Australia.
They're also branching out into Asia, especially Indonesia, with help from NVIDIA's tech partnership.
Co-CEO Oliver Curtis says, "This investment allows us to move on multiple fronts at once. We're scaling across Australia while fast-tracking our capacity to expand into the wider Asia-Pacific region, including the early steps behind our recently announced Indonesia development that will serve AI-native customers."