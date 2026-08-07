Australian AI firmus secures $2 billion from NVIDIA and Blackstone

With this funding, Firmus is speeding up its next phase of Project Southgate to build top-notch AI infrastructure in Australia.

They're also branching out into Asia, especially Indonesia, with help from NVIDIA's tech partnership.

Co-CEO Oliver Curtis says, "This investment allows us to move on multiple fronts at once. We're scaling across Australia while fast-tracking our capacity to expand into the wider Asia-Pacific region, including the early steps behind our recently announced Indonesia development that will serve AI-native customers."