Australia's richest person invests $1.4B in Elon Musk's SpaceX

Confidence expressed

Rinehart praises Musk's vision

Rinehart's investment in SpaceX is a testament to her faith in Musk, especially after his company's record-breaking initial public offering (IPO). The Australian billionaire praised Musk for not just envisioning the future but also creating companies that can deliver it. "Elon has done what very few people in history have done - he has not just imagined the future, he has built companies capable of delivering it," Rinehart said.