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Home / News / Business News / Australia's richest person invests $1.4B in Elon Musk's SpaceX
Australia's richest person invests $1.4B in Elon Musk's SpaceX
The investment was made through her company, Hancock Prospecting

Australia's richest person invests $1.4B in Elon Musk's SpaceX

By Dwaipayan Roy
Jun 15, 2026
03:15 pm
What's the story

Australia's richest person Gina Rinehart has made a major investment in Elon Musk's SpaceX. The investment was made through her company, Hancock Prospecting, as SpaceX started trading on share markets on Friday. While the exact amount of the investment has not been disclosed by Rinehart, it is said to be at least $1.4 billion.

Confidence expressed

Rinehart praises Musk's vision

Rinehart's investment in SpaceX is a testament to her faith in Musk, especially after his company's record-breaking initial public offering (IPO). The Australian billionaire praised Musk for not just envisioning the future but also creating companies that can deliver it. "Elon has done what very few people in history have done - he has not just imagined the future, he has built companies capable of delivering it," Rinehart said.

Unique perspective

SpaceX raised $75B from IPO

Rinehart described SpaceX as a unique business, led by an exceptional person with technical expertise and operating in critical sectors with long-term potential. To note, the rocket, satellite and AI company raised $75 billion from its record-breaking IPO.

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Future goals

SpaceX has plans to launch data centers into space

SpaceX has ambitious plans to launch up to a million data centers into space and establish colonies on the Moon and Mars. However, its prospectus also warns that it may never be profitable as it operates at a loss of billions annually. "Our mission is to build the systems and technologies necessary to make life multiplanetary," reads SpaceX's investor prospectus.

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Collaboration potential

Hancock Prospecting may work with SpaceX as supplier

Hancock Prospecting's CEO, Garry Korte, said they could work with SpaceX as a supplier of critical minerals for its advanced technology infrastructure. "We look forward to the potential of working with the SpaceX team on its exciting journey," Korte said. The company has already seen a 20% return on its investment since shares were purchased at $135 and closed at $160.95 on Friday.

Investment size

Largest US shareholding for Hancock Prospecting

If reports are accurate, Rinehart's investment in SpaceX could be Hancock Prospecting's largest US shareholding. The company's other US-dollar holdings include $0.7 billion in an Invesco Nasdaq index fund, $0.7 billion in MP Materials (a rare earths company), and smaller amounts in Amazon, Meta, Google's parent company Alphabet and Musk's Tesla.

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