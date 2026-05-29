Australian shares climb 1.6% after U.S.-Iran cease-fire extension, easing tensions Business May 29, 2026

Australian shares had their strongest day in nearly two months, jumping 1.6% after news broke about a U.S.-Iran cease-fire extension and the lifting of restrictions on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

The mood on the market was upbeat with tensions easing, though worries about inflation and interest rates are still hanging around.