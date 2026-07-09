AustralianSuper pledges extra A$500 million in India at CEO forum

AustralianSuper's A$3.3 billion India commitment

The money is headed straight to the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund, or NIIF, India's main hub for foreign investment in infrastructure.

This builds on AustralianSuper's earlier investments, bringing its total commitment in India to A$3.3 billion across infrastructure, listed equities, and private markets.

AustralianSuper said its earlier investment in NIIF has become one of its best-performing infrastructure investments worldwide, while Modi highlighted the potential for "safe, stable and sustainable growth" and encouraged deeper ties between both countries beyond just business.