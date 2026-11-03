Australia's central bank raises rate to 4.85% in 5th hike

Over 3.3 million households with home loans are now paying even more each month: a $700,000 mortgage will cost an extra $107 monthly after this latest hike, adding up to $532 over this year's five hikes (2026).

The steady rate increases have sparked fresh questions about the government's economic strategy, especially as big banks lower their growth forecasts for Australia.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers admitted these changes are tough on families already under substantial pressure.