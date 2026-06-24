Australia's inflation 4% in May despite Reserve Bank's core rising Business Jun 24, 2026

Australia's inflation eased to 4% in May, slightly lower than in April, mostly because fuel prices dropped by nearly 12%.

The official stats surprised economists, who expected inflation to rise.

Still, the Reserve Bank's preferred "core" measure actually ticked up from 3.4% to 3.6%, showing that underlying price pressures aren't going away.