Australia's mid-2026 inflation forecast trimmed to 4.25% says Jim Chalmers

Australia's inflation rose 4% annually

Inflation rose 4% over the past year, slightly less than experts predicted.

The Reserve Bank hiked interest rates three times this year, pausing at a cash rate of 4.35%.

Chalmers says things are looking up but admits global pressures remain, with Treasury hoping inflation drops to 2.5% by mid-2027.

Economic forecasts will get another update soon, as cost of living remains a big focus for the government.