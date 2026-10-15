Autodesk: 64% of Indian firms hitting or near AI targets
Business
According to Autodesk's latest report, about 64% of Indian companies are either hitting or close to hitting their AI targets.
The survey covered respondents across architecture, engineering, construction, and operations, design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment, showing just how quickly AI is becoming part of everyday business in India.
Survey: 88% expect industry boost
Optimism around AI is growing fast: 88% of respondents now believe AI will boost their industries, up from 78% last year.
As more companies get on board, the report suggests we will see even bigger changes in how work gets done across India.