Autofurnish lists on BSE SME at ₹43, IPO oversubscribed
Business
Autofurnish just hit the BSE SME platform at ₹43 per share, about 5% higher than its IPO price of ₹41.
The IPO wrapped up on May 25 and got decent interest, with more bids than shares available.
Autofurnish sought ₹15cr for working capital
The company aimed to raise ₹15 crore to boost its working capital and cover general expenses.
Retail investors had to buy at least 6,000 shares (roughly ₹2.46 lakh).
Autofurnish, launched in 2015, mainly sells car accessories to businesses but is now reaching customers directly through Amazon and Flipkart.