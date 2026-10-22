Automattic lays off communications and social staff amid executive exits
Automattic, the company behind WordPress.com, WooCommerce, and Tumblr, just laid off people from its communications and social media teams.
This comes right after a failed attempt to remove CEO Matt Mullenweg last month, plus the exit of top execs like the CFO and chief legal officer.
It's been a rough patch for the company.
Insiders say layoffs target revenue
These layoffs happened soon after big names like Communications Director Megan Fox and Interim CFO Jeremy Klaperman left.
While CEO Mullenweg says the terminations were not above its normal numbers, insiders think it's really about hitting revenue targets before a debt renegotiation that's coming up in June.
On top of all that, Automattic is also dealing with the PHP security issue hitting the internet, which is taking priority.