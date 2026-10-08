Avaada Electro plans ₹7,600 cr IPO for mid November 2026
Avaada Electro, the solar manufacturing arm of Avaada Group, is gearing up to go public around mid-November 2026.
They're looking to raise a hefty ₹7,600 crore (about $786 million) through their IPO, a mix of new shares and some being sold by their parent company.
It's a big move that shows just how much momentum renewable energy companies are gaining in India.
Avaada Electro appoints 6 financial firms
The IPO is being handled by six major financial players like ICICI Securities and Bank of America.
Avaada Electro already has an impressive solar panel manufacturing capacity and plans to boost it even more.
With India's IPO scene on track for one of its best years ever, with nearly $14 billion raised already by 278 IPOs, Avaada Electro is jumping in at just the right time for green energy growth.