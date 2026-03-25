Avantel's ₹460 crore Zetwerk deal sends stock soaring

The contract includes 1 year of on-site warranty and 5

The contract includes one year of on-site warranty and five years of annual maintenance, which helps strengthen Avantel's position in defense tech.

Even though the stock is down over 14% year-to-date, Avantel has pulled off more than 24% returns over the past year and recently scored another ₹122.58 crore order from NewSpace India Ltd, so they're keeping up some solid momentum.