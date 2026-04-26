Avataar Venture Partners leads $28.5m Series B for Ethereal Machines
Business
Ethereal Machines, a Bengaluru startup known for its precision engineering, is set to raise $28.5 million in Series B funding.
Avataar Venture Partners led the round, with help from Peak XV Partners and Novellus Systems.
Ethereal Machines valuation rises to $158m
With this investment, Ethereal's valuation shot up from ₹383 crore to about $158 million now.
Avataar Venture Partners will own nearly 14% of the company, while the co-founders keep just over 24%.
For context, Ethereal made ₹11.45 crore in operating revenue last year but posted a loss of ₹27.27 crore, so this cash could be a real game-changer for their growth plans.