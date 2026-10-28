Avendus Capital: India robotics market to reach $4.6B by 2030
Business
India's robotics industry is set for a major leap, expected to jump from $1.1 billion in 2025 to $4.6 billion by 2030, according to Avendus Capital.
The big push? E-commerce and rising labor costs are making warehouse automation super attractive, so companies are racing to upgrade with smarter tech.
India imports up to 90% robot-parts
Even with all this growth, India still imports up to 90% of key robot parts like sensors and motors.
For Indian companies to really shine globally (and help local manufacturing take off), they'll need more repeat international contracts and a stronger homegrown component industry.