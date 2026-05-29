AvenuesAI board approves up to 2.5% stake in Ratnaafin Capital

AvenuesAI uses AI, Ratnaafin Capital lends

AvenuesAI will focus on using AI to distribute and manage loans, while Ratnaafin Capital, known for helping small and medium-sized businesses, handles the actual lending side.

Vishal Mehta, AvenuesAI's chairman, said this collaboration will merge their tech and payments tools with Ratnaafin's platform, making it easier for merchants to access working capital loans through services like CCAvenue and RediffPay.