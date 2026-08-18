AvenuesAI revenue jumps 111.39% to ₹2,533.38cr, net profit drops 41.77%
Business
AvenuesAI just posted a massive 111.39% jump in revenue for the June 2026 quarter, reaching ₹2,533.38 crore, more than double last year.
But here's the twist: even with all that extra cash coming in, net profit actually dropped 41.77% to ₹25.44 crore.
So, while sales are booming, profits aren't keeping up.
AvenuesAI EPS drops to ₹0.07
Earnings per share fell to ₹0.07 from ₹0.16 last year, and operating profit (EBITDA) slid 41.17%, hinting at rising costs behind the scenes.
On the market side, AvenuesAI's stock closed at ₹15.21 on August 14, down 16.61% over six months but still up 1.74% over the last 12 months (source reports a 12-month return of +1.74%).