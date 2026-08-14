Average life insurance premium per policy rises 42.6% in India
Business
More Indians are choosing bigger life insurance plans these days.
The average premium per policy shot up by 42.6%, from ₹15,567 in FY2021 to ₹22,195 in FY2025.
Even though the total number of policies stayed steady at about 343 million, people seem more focused on securing their financial future.
India's high value policies surge 68%
The trend is clear: low-coverage plans (₹2 lakh or less) dropped from 65.1% to 53.6%.
At the same time, mid-tier policies and those with higher sums assured, especially over ₹50 lakh, have seen major growth.
In fact, high-value policies jumped by 68%, reaching 7.4 million and racking up premiums worth ₹975 billion.
This shift shows that many are prioritizing stronger financial safety nets for themselves and their families.