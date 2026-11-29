Average US unemployment duration crosses 27 weeks in October
The average duration of unemployment crossed 27 weeks in October, the longest period of unemployment outside the pandemic years since 2016, with nearly two million people out of work for over six months.
That's 27.6% of all unemployed Americans, making it even tougher for many to get back into the job market.
Benefits usually expire after 26 weeks
The average job search now stretches to almost seven months, as companies are playing it safe, holding on to current staff but rarely hiring new faces.
Unemployment benefits usually run out after 26 weeks, so a lot of people end up under financial stress and may have to settle for jobs that don't match their skills or pay.
This makes bouncing back from long-term unemployment even harder, especially for workers trying to build their careers.